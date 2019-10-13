|
William Dale Jones, Sr.
William Dale Jones Sr., age 76, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday October 7, 2019 at his home under hospice care.
Bill was born January 24, 1943 to Herrell and Anna Jones. He was a retired electrician and Navy veteran who enjoyed woodworking, fishing and watching old western movies.
Bill is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Stephen (Michelle) Wells, Patricia (David) Smith, William Jones Jr, Timothy Jones, and Jennifer Jones; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Memorial Lutheran Church, 3215 Douglas Rd., Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, October 25, 2019 starting at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019