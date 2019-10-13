Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Lutheran Church
3215 Douglas Rd
Toledo, OH 43606
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Lutheran Church
3215 Douglas Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dale Jones Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Dale Jones Sr. Obituary
William Dale Jones, Sr.

William Dale Jones Sr., age 76, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday October 7, 2019 at his home under hospice care.

Bill was born January 24, 1943 to Herrell and Anna Jones. He was a retired electrician and Navy veteran who enjoyed woodworking, fishing and watching old western movies.

Bill is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Stephen (Michelle) Wells, Patricia (David) Smith, William Jones Jr, Timothy Jones, and Jennifer Jones; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will be receiving friends for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Memorial Lutheran Church, 3215 Douglas Rd., Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, October 25, 2019 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.