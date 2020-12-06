William "Bill" Davenport, Sr.William "Bill" James Davenport, Sr., 66, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 25, 1954 to Durwood and Shirley (Appelhans) Davenport in Toledo, Ohio. William was employed for many years as a skilled drywall finisher. Always one to enjoy spending time with his family and friends, he especially enjoyed OSU football, playing softball, golf and bowling, in addition to his love of beer and fishing.William leaves behind his children, William, Jr. (Emily), Erica (Todd), Marie, Christy, Billie Jean, Tim (Brandi) and Amanda; his mother, Shirley; his brother, Glen (Dawn); his girlfriend, Deb; his grandchildren, Miley, Mason, Theo, Kendyll, Breanna, Elijah, Hiedy and Adam; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Durwood and his grandmother, Elna.Family and friends may visit at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with the funeral service held at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in William's name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.