|
|
William David Goldstein
William David "Bill" Goldstein, retired Toledo Public School teacher and local wood artisan, died January 20, 2020. He was 83 years of age.
Bill taught art, industrial technology and driver education during his 36 plus years as a teacher, retiring in 2000. Woodshop students in his classes frequently won awards at fairs and state competitions, including "Best of Show" at the Ohio Industrial Technology Conventions. Many students, especially from Spencer Sharples and Rogers High Schools, were frequent visitors in his home after retirement.
An avid sportsman, he coached baseball as well as coaching and officiating basketball during his career. While in college, he had an offer to play major league baseball, but chose to stay in college and be the first in his family to get a college degree. A graduate of Macomber High School (Class of '54) Bill received his Bachelors degree from the University of Cincinnati (1960) where he was a member of the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and active in the Mummer's Guild theater group.
Upon graduation, his interest in theater led him to the Toledo Repertoire Theater where he met his wife Marge. In 1961, they became one of the many couples who met at the Rep and consequently, were married.
Bill's woodworking skills were well known throughout the community. Fabricating church and synagogue furniture, turning bowls and creating kaleidoscopes were his favorite projects. On several occasions, he was called upon to construct, repair or replace wooden components of religious objects at the Congregation Temple Shomer Emunim where he and his family are members. Bill and his wife Marge, who was also a teacher, loved to travel, first camping with their family during summer vacations and since retirement, just the two of them, by airplane, train, and ship. In all, they have visited all fifty United States, six Canadian Provinces, and over thirty foreign countries.
Bill enjoyed socializing throughout his life. The last several years he had lunch on Wednesdays with the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out). For Bill, the most important part of his life was his family. His beloved parents, Alvin "Al" and Ann (Barkan) Goldstein preceded him in death, as did his younger sister Ilene Mae Golding.
In addition to his wife Marge, he is survived by his sons, Sheldon (Wendy) Goldstein, Benjamin (Dawn) Goldstein, Marshall (Jodie) Goldstein; and his daughte,r Rochelle (Joe) Barchick. His grandchildren, whom he loved deeply, are Stephen and Sarah Lamb, Alex, Sam and Esther Goldstein, Anne E and Oscar Barchick, and Abigail and Noah Goldstein. Also surviving is his brother. Harold Goldstein.
The Goldstein family wishes to express their thanks to the Gold Level staff at Kingston Residence in Sylvania and the Ohio Living Hospice for their comfort and care of Bill.
Funeral Services will be begin at 12 o'clock noon at Congregation Temple Shomer Emunim on Thursday, January 23, 2020 followed by interment at Eagle Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill's honor to the Temple WRJ Campership Fund (419-885-3341) or Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio. 43614.
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.
www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020