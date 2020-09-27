William E. Benner
William E. Benner, 77, of Toledo, OH, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence. Bill was born January 28, 1943 in Toledo, OH, to parents Vern C. and Anna Marie (Jones) Benner. He was a member of the first graduating class at Whiteford High School in 1961. After graduation Bill went to work at Doehler-Jarvis for 10 years and then was employed 30 years with General Mills until retiring in 2001. He was proud to have served with the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. He was a Life Member of Lucas County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2898, where he served in numerous capacities. Bill was also a member of the Sylvania Moose. He enjoyed spending time with family, and his time at the VFW. Bill loved to fish whether on Lake Erie or elsewhere with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deborah and brother, Carl.
He is survived by his siblings, Marjorie Achinger, Barbara Callis, Donna (Jim) Miller, Charles Benner, Susan Benner, Mark (Beverly) Benner, Kathy (Bruce) Kaminski; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and extended family.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH. Wednesday, September 30th from 11:00 AM. until the Funeral Ceremony, begins at 1:00 PM. Pastor Rick Deisler of the Whiteford Wesleyan Church, Ottawa Lake, MI. officiating. Bill will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Whiteford Union Cemetery. Those wishing to offer memorials in Bill's memory are asked to consider VFW Post 2898, 3925 Alexis Road, Toledo, OH, or the charity of their choice
.
