|
|
(News story) DEFIANCE - William E. Brownson, who wanted to be a teacher in childhood, became a superintendent in his 20s, and served districts across northwest Ohio for decades, died Monday in ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Oregon. He was 87.
He'd been ill only briefly, in rehabilitation care with his wife, Myrtle Brownson, at Otterbein Pemberville SeniorLife Community, daughter Brenda Wilhelm said. The couple lived in Defiance, and until Mr. Brownson's recent decline, "there was no stopping my dad," his daughter said. "He liked to do all his business in person - to the bank, the pharmacy."
He closed his career about nine years ago as consultant for the Buehrer Group, a Maumee firm with a specialty in school buildings.
He could speak with authority of his experience as superintendent with ballot issues.
"He had never lost a building issues or a bond issue or a levy," his daughter said. He had first-hand experience in how the needs of technology, for instance, changed school buildings.
"Opponents to bond issues always say, 'I remember when we had 2,000 students in this district, and now you've got 1,700, and you're saying it's too crowded?'" Mr. Brownson told The Blade in 1997. "But the use of classrooms has changed a lot."
He retired as a superintendent - the first time - in 1987, from the Northeastern school district near Defiance. He served as a substitute long-term principal in several districts, including Bryan, before he accepted a call to be Bryan's superintendent. He left two years later, in 1990. He said he had made progress toward goals he set in taking over and that he helped it recover from financial crisis.
He advanced in the 1950s from a mathematics teacher in the Whetstone schools, later consolidated as the Colonel Crawford district, to superintendent. He was superintendent of the North Central district in Williams County and then what became the Pike-Delta-York district in Fulton County. He later was superintendent of the Bluffton and the Bath districts.
"He had an open-door policy," his daughter said. "He was as honest they could come. He wasn't a politician. He wasn't there for his ego or to feel important. He humbly served."
He as born Dec. 25, 1931, in Ashland, Ohio, to Helen and William G. Brownson and was a graduate of Ashland High School. His father was a farmer and had a milk route, but the younger Mr. Brownson said he wanted to be a teacher.
"He was so bright. He was so good with numbers," his daughter said.
He received a bachelor of education degree from Ashland College in 1953 and a master's degree in school administration from Ohio State University in 1957.
Wherever he and his family lived, he served on boards in support of his daughter Cindy and others with developmental and other disabilities, including the Filling Home near Napoleon.
Surviving are his wife, the former Myrtle Burrell, whom he married Aug. 23, 1953; daughters, Brenda Wilhelm and Cynthia Brownson; son, William H.; sister, Velma Gardner; six grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Services will be at 11 a.m. at Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Defiance, where the body will be after 10 a.m. The family suggests tributes to the Filling Homes, based near Napoleon, or Zion Lutheran Church.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019