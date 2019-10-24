Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5373 S. Main St
Sylvania, OH
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5373 S. Main St
Sylvania, OH
William E. "Bill" Burch


1941 - 2019
William E. "Bill" Burch Obituary
William E. "Bill" Burch

William E. Burch, 78, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born March 23, 1941 in Sylvania, OH, to Glendon and Dorothy (Mohn) Burch. William married the love of his life, Sharon Davenport, in 1963 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Bill began his working career for five years at Kaiser Jeep, then over 33 years with GM Powertrain. He and Sharon have been self-employed sales leaders with Shaklee Corp for over 41 years. Bill was a member of the following organizations: UAW, NRA, Ottawa Lake Sportsman's Club, and he was a Boy Scout Leader for pack 222 from Little Flower Church. He was a true outdoor enthusiast, enjoying time spent at their place on Mud Lake camping and fishing. He also enjoyed hunting and riding his bicycle. Bill and Sharon loved to dance and listen to music from the 50's and 60's era, he was a great people person and enjoyed gatherings and was always the life of the party.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon; daughter, Teresa (Todd) Scheibel; siblings, Joann Little, Harold (Marcia) Burch; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; sisters, Ruth Jones and Dolores Ziegler. Friends may attend a memorial mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church 5373 S. Main St, Sylvania, OH, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. where the family will greet everyone beginning at 10:30 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Genacross at Wolf Creek for their compassion and care. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider The . Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019
