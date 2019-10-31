|
William E. "Bill" Cook
William E. Cook, age 90, of Holland, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday October 26, 2019. He was born in Hillsdale, MI on September 18, 1929 and lived in the Swanton and Holland area for the majority of his life. He worked as a welder at AP Parts, retiring in 1984. After retiring he continued doing apartment maintenance and spent the last 30 years working for Village Meadows Apartments. Bill was a motivated and hardworking man with a big heart and shining smile. He was dedicated to his job and loved spending time with his family, dining out, playing pool and going to Hollywood Casino to play the slot machines. Bill will be missed by his family, friends, neighbors and his beloved cat, "Kitty".
Bill is survived by his children, Brenda (Steve) Gibson, William E. (Melissa) Cook Jr, Sandy (Tom) Clifton; grandchildren, Nadine, Daniel, Leslie, Nicole, Nathan and Natalee; great grandchildren, Baily, Sophie, Rilyn, Kyler, Brianna, Emma, Nadia and Lucas; step children, Daniel, Albert and Tami.
In death he will be joining his parents, Bonnie and Howard; daughter, Kimberly Sue; wives, Wilma Gay Cook, Betty Sheehy and mother of his children, Violet Cowell.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Kim Ledesma and the staff at Village Meadows Apartments.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). A private service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, 32 Hillwyck Dr., Toledo, OH 43613 or Maumee-Save-A-Pet 5250 Hill Ave., Toledo, OH 43615.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019