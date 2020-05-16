(News story) BOWLING GREEN - William E. Culbertson, who was affiliated with Wood County Hospital for 35 years, including 20 years as administrator, during a period of growth at the facility and changes in health care, died Sunday at Heritage Corner Health Care Campus. He was 97.
He had orthostatic hypotension, his son, Bill Culbertson, said. He lived at Heritage Corner for more than three years and was in assisted living until a few weeks ago.
Mr. Culbertson retired in 1987 as administrator of Wood County Hospital. He was hired as business manager in 1952, a year after the hospital opened with a 56-bed capacity. That capacity increased through the 1950s and early 1960s.
He was promoted to the hospital's top post in 1967. He oversaw expansions that added patient capacity, but also coronary and intensive care units, and expanded laboratory, physical therapy, and emergency departments. He promoted increased outpatient care as a way to hold down costs to patients.
"The hospital is concerned with health-care expenditures and has tried to turn around the community's attitude toward outpatient services," Mr. Culbertson told The Blade in 1977, as he announced a $6-million project to focus on modernizing and expanding ancillary service areas.
A medical building adjoining the hospital is "a nice jewel to him," said Mike Miesle, who worked for Mr. Culbertson as business manager and succeeded him as administrator. "The pride and joy for him was to keep our hospital modern, and adding on the outpatient and medical building were key during his time."
Another point of pride was establishing a foundation, said Mr. Culbertson's son, a former member of Bowling Green City Council and a member of the hospital board.
"That was important to him. There was a way for people to give back to the hospital and support capital needs of the hospital and put money back into the community," his son said. "He was happy with that."
Mr. Culbertson worked with professional associations from early in his career.
He was a former treasurer of the American Association of Hospital Accountants and a former chairman of the Ohio Hospital Association.
When he started, his son said, most patients paid their bills in cash. In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed legislation establishing Medicare and Medicaid. And by the time Mr. Culbertson retired, most patients had some form of insurance, public or private.
"He understood that medicine was changing, and he often said, 'It changed twice as much since I retired,'" his son recalled.
"He had a practical approach to things, and he was a pretty good manager of people," his son said. "He had a sense of service to others."
He achieved results through quiet prodding, Mr. Miesle said.
"Bill Culbertson was my mentor. He was a gentleman," Mr. Miesle said. "He got along with the medical staff, and I think that's why Wood County Hospital was successful and is still independent today. He was very low key. He didn't sit behind his desk. He got out in the hospital and knew the personnel.
"One thing about him I was impressed by - he didn't take his work home with him," Mr. Miesle said. "Once he left, that was his time."
Mr. Culbertson was on the board of Wood County Nursing Home, as it was then known, and was active in the American Red Cross. He was a member of Bowling Green Exchange Club.
He had held leadership positions at his church, First Presbyterian in Bowling Green.
He was born Oct. 13, 1922, in Henry County's Damascus Township to Orpha and Joseph Culbertson. He was a 1940 graduate of Grand Rapids High School.
He joined the Army Air Corps in 1942, served stateside in World War II as a glider pilot instructor, and was a second lieutenant. He was a 1948 graduate of Ohio State University and was an accountant at Lasalle's department store in Toledo until he joined Wood County Hospital.
Mr. Culbertson played golf at Bowling Green Country Club, where he was a longtime member. He was a 73-year member of the American Legion Post and the Masonic lodge in Grand Rapids.
He and the former Phyllis Thurston married Aug. 30, 1947. She died April 19, 2011.
Surviving are his daughter, Hollis Pearson; son, William T. Culbertson; five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are by Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green.
The family suggests tributes to the Wood County Hospital Foundation or the Wood County District Public Library.
Published in The Blade on May 16, 2020.