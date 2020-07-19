William E. Holmes2/20/1939 - 7/9/2020William E. Holmes (Bill), 81, of Lambertville, MI lost his battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) on July 9, 2020. Bill fought this battle for 6 years with honor, courage and dignity and was surrounded by his loving family at home. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and always kept the most positive and uplifting attitude throughout this battle. Adapt and adjust became Bill and his caring wife Linda's motto!Bill was born on February 20, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas. Bill served his country in The US Army from 1957-1960. He then began serving his community as a Toledo, Ohio Police Officer in April of 1962. He served for 33 years and retired as a Lieutenant in February of 1995.Bill and his wife Linda were married December 1987. They enjoyed winters on Anna Maria Island with many good friends. Bill loved reading, riding his Vespa and playing Bridge. He also enjoyed great conversation with friends at the famous Ginny's & Jane E's Café, The AMI City Pier and Panera's on Central Ave for many years. He loved The Island and all of his friends.Bill is survived by his wife, Linda Holmes; his sisters, Shirley Israel (Trenton, MI) and Avis Chapman (St. Augustine, FL); sons, Brian (Denise) Holmes, Terry (Kelly) Holmes; stepchildren, Cynthia (Levi) Cook, Mark (Merry) Stoyanovick, Keith Stoyanovick (Mark Holmes), Sherri Holmes, Matthew (Pam) Jaegle, and Robyn (Joseph) Schneider. Bill has 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren along with 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and William, and his son, Eric Holmes.It is with deep appreciation that the family wishes to thank the incredible care and support team we had. Thank you to Jennifer Yelverton, Amanda Brooks, Mia Day and Helen Martin for their dedication and care for Bill during this long battle.In addition, a special thank you to our neighbor, Tim Borgerson, for helping to get Bill in his bed night after night. It was an incredible gift for us.Memorial and celebration of life will take place on July 25th, 2020 at The American Legion Hall located at 5580 Centennial Rd. Sylvania, Ohio. Memorial service begins at 1p.m. Masks are optional. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ALS Association: donations@ALSA-national.org or Hospice of Monroe, MI. monroehospice@promedica.org.