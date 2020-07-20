(New story) William E. Holmes, a U.S. Army veteran and retired Toledo police officer, died July 9 at his home in Lambertville surrounded by his family. He was 81.
Mr. Holmes died after battling Lou Gehrig's Disease for six years, his wife, Linda Holmes, said.
His father died serving his country in World War II, Mrs. Holmes said. Mr. Holmes would also go on to serve in the Army from 1957 to 1960, before becoming an officer with the Toledo Police Department in April, 1962.
"When he got out of the military, I think it was a natural move for him to be a police officer," Mr. Holmes' son, Brian Holmes, said.
In June, 1980, The Blade reported on Mr. Holmes' promotion to lieutenant.
Mr. Holmes served in that position for 33 years and retired in February, 1995. Brian Holmes said that when his father took the lieutenant's test, he performed extremely well. He was also on TPD's sharpshooting squad.
Mr. Holmes was married to Patricia Sams, previously Patricia Holmes, in 1963. They had two sons together - Brian Holmes and Terry Holmes - before they were divorced. He remarried and had another son, Eric Holmes, who has since passed away, Brian Holmes said.
Mr. Holmes and his third wife, Linda, were married on Dec.12, 1987. They moved to Lambertville roughly five years ago. Prior to the move, the couple lived on Old Mill Road off of Bancroft in Toledo. Mrs. Holmes said that they'd lived in the Toledo area "forever."
Mr. Holmes loved to play bridge, ride his Vespa scooter, read, and have conversations with people in Toledo and Florida, where they had vacationed on Anna Maria Island for 22 years. "He'd play cards with the guys down there, hang out at the piers. He used to have a scooter that he'd ride around the island a lot and got to know all the store owners down there," Brian Holmes said.
"He was in my mind a professional shopper," Brian Holmes said. "He used to research stuff, find the absolute best and buy it and then not use it. It was hilarious. I've got this kayak that he gave me, that was worth $1400. He used it once or twice and then it sat."
Brian Holmes said his father used to like borrowing his Harley and riding it in parades. Mr. Holmes also liked to fish off the piers in Anna Maria Island.
"He loved his dogs," Brian Holmes said. "Sydney passed away and then when he got diagnosed he got Windsor. And so that dog never left his side the whole time."
Brian Holmes said that his father was a creature of habit who liked to go to the same place for coffee everyday and often got to know people there. "He was just a very simple man," his wife said.
On Feb. 20, 1939, Mr. Holmes was born in San Antonio to William and Dorothy Holmes.
Mr. Holmes is preceded in death by his son, Eric Holmes.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Holmes; his sisters, Shirley Israel and Avis Chapman; his sons, Brian Holmes and Terry Holmes, as well has his stepchildren, Cynthia Cook, Mark Stoyanovick, Keith Stoyanovick, Matthew Jaegle, Robyn Schneider, and Sherri Holmes. Mr. Holmes has 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren .
A memorial and celebration will be held at 1 p.m. on July 25 at the American Legion Hall, located at 5580 Centennial Rd. Sylvania.
Tributes can be made to the ALS Association or Hospice of Monroe.
