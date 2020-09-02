William E. "Cook" Kunich4/12/1946 - 8/29/2020William Edward "Cook" Kunich, 74 of Portage, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence with his loving family and friends with him to provide comfort and love. He was born April 12, 1946, to Edward and Mary (Jones) Kunich in Toledo, Ohio (Ironsville).Cook served in the U.S Navy from 1966 to 1970 aboard the USS Henry B. Wilson, DDG-7. He enjoyed his time in the Navy with his good buddies and all of the places he traveled to. One of his most memorable tours was crossing the equator going to Auckland, New Zealand. Recently, he attended a reunion with those Navy buddies in Branson, MO.He married Mary E. Shreve on October 3, 1969. Mary grew up in Ironsville and her brother Victor was Cook's best friend, he considered him his brother. Sadly, Mary died November 6, 2012, after 43 years of marriage.After four years of service, he went to work for Food Town and was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 20. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, and just sitting outside, enjoying his neighbors stopping by to visit.Cook is survived his loving sister, Joann "Mikie" Kunich; brother-in-law, Victor Shreve; sister-in-law, Helen Kuch-Kunich; nieces, Diana and Dawn Shreve, Adriana Kuch, Izabella Kuch-Kunich, and Gabriella (Nicholas) McClellan; nephew, Don Rioux; and great niece, Danielle Shreve. Special Thanks to all of his friends and neighbors, John McCarty, Frank Sabo, Harley Ladd, Jack and Cathy Neikne, Parker, Caroline and Cory Messersmith, and all of the guys and girls from Ironsville that he knew and considered lifelong friends.Visitation for Cook will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, Ohio, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 4, 2012, 11:00 am at Walker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at North Oregon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Matter: Cardboard 2 Headboard. Online condolences may be made to the family online at