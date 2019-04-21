Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 PM
William E. Peters, 76, passed Friday, April 19, 2019, at Riverview Healthcare, Oak Harbor. He was born May 22, 1942, in Clay Center. Bill attended Genoa Area Schools and was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked at Doehler Jarvis for 33 years and at Guardian Industries for 10 years. Bill served as a former Fire Chief for Clay Center. Bill enjoyed golf, model trains, woodworking, painting, dancing and fishing.

Bill is survived by his fiancé, Terry Zunk; his nephew, Robert Peters; niece, Patty Peters-Castle; step-children, Terry Robert (Caren) Zunk, Barbara (Michael) Timbrook, Lee (Jillene) Zunk; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; dearest friends, Merle and Florinda Norwalk. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Hattie (Luman) Peters; his wives, Janet and Margie; his brothers, Robert and Donald.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
