William E. Pratt
William E. Pratt 59 of Walbridge, Ohio passed away Sunday July 14, 2019. He was born in Toledo on October 18 1959 to Charles and Delores Pratt.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife Kimmy. He is survived by his daughter, Barbi Pratt; sons, William ( Kelly ) and Brian (Tiffany) Pratt as well as many siblings and numerous grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019