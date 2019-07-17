Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Pratt


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Pratt Obituary
William E. Pratt

William E. Pratt 59 of Walbridge, Ohio passed away Sunday July 14, 2019. He was born in Toledo on October 18 1959 to Charles and Delores Pratt.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife Kimmy. He is survived by his daughter, Barbi Pratt; sons, William ( Kelly ) and Brian (Tiffany) Pratt as well as many siblings and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now