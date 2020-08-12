1/1
William E. Savage III
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Savage, III

May 17, 1935 - August 7, 2020

William E. Savage, III, age 85, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born May 17, 1935, in Toledo to William E. and Elizabeth (Parkhurst) Savage, Jr.

He graduated from Scott High School and the University of Toledo, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1958 and his Master of Science degree in 1960.

Bill was employed with Pilkington, formerly Libbey Owens Ford, for 32 years at the Technical Center and the Rossford Plant. His career included time spent in research, quality control and waste management.

After retiring in 1993, he enjoyed hobbies that included model trains, the Space Program and photography.

Bill trusted in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Left to cherish Bill's memory is his sweetheart, Marjorie McIntyre and longtime friend, James Rejiester.

Special thanks to Deacon Nick Nichol for the loving care he provided Bill.

Friends are invited to join together Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, NW Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) to celebrate Bill's life. Viewing 10-11:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating, Pastor Paul Matthiesen. Entombment to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, Waterville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.

To leave a special message or memory please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved