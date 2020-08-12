William E. Savage, IIIMay 17, 1935 - August 7, 2020William E. Savage, III, age 85, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born May 17, 1935, in Toledo to William E. and Elizabeth (Parkhurst) Savage, Jr.He graduated from Scott High School and the University of Toledo, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1958 and his Master of Science degree in 1960.Bill was employed with Pilkington, formerly Libbey Owens Ford, for 32 years at the Technical Center and the Rossford Plant. His career included time spent in research, quality control and waste management.After retiring in 1993, he enjoyed hobbies that included model trains, the Space Program and photography.Bill trusted in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.Left to cherish Bill's memory is his sweetheart, Marjorie McIntyre and longtime friend, James Rejiester.Special thanks to Deacon Nick Nichol for the loving care he provided Bill.Friends are invited to join together Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, NW Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) to celebrate Bill's life. Viewing 10-11:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating, Pastor Paul Matthiesen. Entombment to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, Waterville, Ohio.Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.To leave a special message or memory please visit