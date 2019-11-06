|
William E. Schmidlin
William E. Schmidlin, age 84, passed away at his Wauseon home surrounded by his loving family early Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019. Bill was born in Holland, Ohio on May 29, 1935 to the late Emil "Bud" Schmidlin and Margaret (Keller) Schmidlin. He graduated from Delta High School in 1953 and later served in the U.S Air Force from 1954-1958. On October 29, 1961 he married Virginia Stahl in Lewisburg, PA and she survives. Bill was a lifelong farmer and vegetable grower. His family owned and operated Schmidlin's Greenhouse in Delta for over 25 years. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Fulton County Farm Bureau and the Toledo Area Vegetable and Flower Growers Association. After retiring in 1997, he and his wife moved from the homestead in Delta to Wauseon. During his free time Bill enjoyed yardwork around the house, gardening, and traveling to Arizona during the winter to care for his orange tree. Along with his wife of 58 years, Virginia, he is survived by his children, Carla J. (Russ) Rice of Wauseon, Don (Becky) Schmidlin of Delta and Patti E. (Todd) Creager of Wauseon; sisters, Jean Peebles of Delta and Betty (Walt) Raub of Gladwin, MI; eight loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, in Delta. Funeral services for Bill will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Pastors Roger Marlow and Paul Schmidlin will be officiating. A 9:30 AM public interment on Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta will precede the services at the church. Military Rites will be conducted by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Those planning an expression of sympathy are to consider , 26250 Euclid Ave, Suite 115, Cleveland, Ohio 44132, ALS Association, 6155 Rockside Rd, Suite 403, Independence, Ohio 44131 or Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon in his memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
