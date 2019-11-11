|
|
(News story) WAUSEON - William E. Schmidlin of Wauseon, a former Toledo resident and lifelong farmer who owned and operated Schmidlin's Greenhouse in Delta for 25 years, died at home on Nov. 5 of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which many people also call Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 84.
Two of his children, Carla J. Rice of Wauseon and Don Schmidlin of Delta, described Mr. Schmidlin as a hard-working family man with a laid-back and easygoing personality.
"Determined and driven," his son said.
Farming is in the family's blood, Ms. Rice said, explaining that her father was part of a Schmidlin legacy of farmers that dates back more than 100 years.
When Mr. Schmidlin was young, he farmed on open land that later became one of Toledo's busiest intersections, the corner of Heatherdowns Boulevard and Reynolds Road. He used to go swimming in a nearby creek, Ms. Rice said.
"Our immediate family was in that Reynolds Road area," she said.
The family moved out to Delta several decades ago. Mr. Schmidlin was a 1953 graduate of Delta High School. He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958.
"He liked turning earth," Don Schmidlin said of his father's love of farming, adding that he tended to the family's garden up until he died.
The senior Mr. Schmidlin opened Schmidlin's Greenhouse in Delta in 1970. He ran the business until he sold it to Don Schmidlin and his wife, Becky, in 1995.
Mr. Schmidlin farmed mostly corn, soy beans, and wheat, but also some tomatoes and strawberries, his children said.
They said he worked closely with water and soil conservation officials to help reduce erosion by planting rows of trees as windbreaks before such strategies became as popular as they are today.
"He was an innovator," Ms. Rice said.
Mr. Schmidlin was born in Holland on May 29, 1935.
He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, as well as the Fulton County Farm Bureau, and the Toledo Area Vegetable and Flower Growers Association.
Mr. Schmidlin and his wife, Virginia Schmidlin, were married 58 years. The couple moved to Wauseon shortly after he retired in 1997.
They traveled to Arizona many winters, where Mr. Schmidlin cared for an orange tree.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; his children, Carla J. Rice, Don Schmidlin, and Patti E. Creager; his sisters, Jean Peebles and Betty Raub; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services are at 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
A public interment will be held before the church service, at 9:30 a.m. at Delta's Greenlawn Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard.
Arrangements have been handled by Barnes Funeral Chapel of Delta, which on Sunday held visitation for friends and family members.
The family encourages donors to consider , 26250 Euclid Ave., Suite 115, Cleveland, OH 44132; the ALS Assocation, 6155 Rockside Rd., Suite 403, Independence, OH; or Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon.
This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6079.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 11, 2019