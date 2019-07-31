The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schweitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Schweitzer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Schweitzer Obituary
William E. Schweitzer

William E. Schweitzer age 89 of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born in Sugarcreek, OH on January 3, 1930 to Curtis and Gladys (Beachy) Schweitzer. Bill was a United States Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean War.

Bill attended Kent State University and later was employed at AP Parts for many years as a manager and fleet administrator until his retirement in 1989. During retirement, he was a courier at the former Mid AM and Sky Banks. Bill loved playing card games with neighbors and at the Maumee and Perrysburg Senior Centers. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events; bowling, fishing, Raceway Park, visiting casinos and was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns. His memberships included the American Legion, Maumee Senior Center and the LST organization.

Surviving is his daughter, Sharel (Jerry) Romaker; son, Lyn (Beth) Schweitzer; grandchildren, Kent (Lynsie), Brandon and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Makensie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doralyn R. Schweitzer and brothers, Houston, Dean and Ronald Schweitzer

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Maumee Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
logo


Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now