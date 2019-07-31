|
William E. Schweitzer
William E. Schweitzer age 89 of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born in Sugarcreek, OH on January 3, 1930 to Curtis and Gladys (Beachy) Schweitzer. Bill was a United States Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean War.
Bill attended Kent State University and later was employed at AP Parts for many years as a manager and fleet administrator until his retirement in 1989. During retirement, he was a courier at the former Mid AM and Sky Banks. Bill loved playing card games with neighbors and at the Maumee and Perrysburg Senior Centers. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events; bowling, fishing, Raceway Park, visiting casinos and was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns. His memberships included the American Legion, Maumee Senior Center and the LST organization.
Surviving is his daughter, Sharel (Jerry) Romaker; son, Lyn (Beth) Schweitzer; grandchildren, Kent (Lynsie), Brandon and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Makensie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doralyn R. Schweitzer and brothers, Houston, Dean and Ronald Schweitzer
Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Maumee Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019