William E. WagnerWilliam (Bill) Eugene Wagner passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at the young at heart age of 92 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Bill was born June 1, 1928 to the late Melvin and Florence Wagner. He attended Woodward High School and upon graduating enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served for four years followed by serving 9 years in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Upon his return home to Toledo Ohio, he met his loving wife, Bonnie Jeanette Schassberger who he had known since grade school. They were joined in marriage on October 2, 1954 and together raised three children.Bill worked for SeaWay Beverage for 25 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He loved the outdoors and in his younger years spent time hunting and fishing. Mid-life, along with Bonnie, he took up the game of golf which led to many outings on the course with family and friends. Later in life, you'd oftentimes find Bill with a good book. He liked perusing travel books to explore places he'd never visited but was able to experience from the comfort of his recliner. One of his favorite vacations was a week spent with family on Silver Lake, Michigan to celebrate his 80th birthday.Bill's most cherished time was time spent with those he loved and those who loved him. His wife of 66 years Bonnie Wagner; his children, Becky Irvine, Bill (Susan) Wagner, and Jeffrey (Kay) Wagner. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him the greatest joy: Ben Irvine, Chris (Courtney) Irvine, Jack (Cait) Wagner, Kara (Brian) Stark, Lauren Wagner, and Brooke Wagner; and his great grandchildren, Graham and Madison Stark. Christmas will always be a special time for us as we remember Santa's visits that began with his first grandchild up until just a few years ago. Not only did his costume improve over time (making one wonder if he wasn't the real deal) but his HOHOs got more jolly and his heart got bigger each and every Christmas. We will miss you Santa!In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his brother, Ray (Loretta) Wagner; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends - far too many to be named individually.Bill is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Florence; his brothers, John (Jack) and Melvin; and his sister, Jeanette.The family would like to give special thanks to Bill's Home Health Hospice Nurses Chris and Jody for their wonderful care this past year and the inpatient staff of Hospice Northwest Ohio especially Erica, Laura, Ginger, Mandy and Rose. You provided a dignified man a very dignified passing from this life to his next, and we are forever grateful for that gift. They would also like to thank the staff at Oakleaf Village of Sylvania Ohio.Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In honor of Bill, donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or charity of donors choice.2 Timothy 4:7 – I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the Faith.Thanks for the memories, may you rest in peace. We love you!Semper Fi