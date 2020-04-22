William "Bill" Elmer Patterson William "Bill" Elmer Patterson, I, 69, of Toledo, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. Bill was born December 25, 1950 in Toledo to Billy and Jeanne (Baumgartner) Patterson. He graduated from Waite High School, class of 1968. Bill was a metal fabricator and member of the Boilermakers Local Lodge 85. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering for Jeff Gordon, and was a proud supporter of The Ohio State University football team as well as the Cleveland Browns. Bill is survived by his children, William (Dawn) Patterson, II, Jennifer Patterson; grandchildren, Anthony, Sarah (Sean), Melissa, William, III, Alisha, Reyna, Ryleigh; siblings, Lynn, Susie (Anthony), Mike (Linda), Lori (Tom); siblings-in-law, Pat, Gloria (Mike), Tina (Ed), John (Linda); and many more loving extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Patterson in 2011; sister, Pam; brother-in-law, Bill Keogh. Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed to the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. We request family and friends stay home if they have been sick, are elderly, or have underlying health conditions. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.