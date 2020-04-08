|
William Emery "Jim" Percel W8VPZ
W. Emery "Jim" Percel, age 97, died at 5:20 am on Sunday April 5th, 2020 after a short illness. He was an avid amateur radio operator, and contacted other amateurs all over the world. Jim was a resident of the Toledo area for 83 years, moving to Troy, Ohio in his later years to be close to his son and grandchildren.
He received his amateur radio license while in high school and also received his commercial radio telephony license while in high school.
During WWII, Jim was a radio engineer at the former broadcast station WTOL in downtown Toledo. However, he spent most of his life in the insurance business, and at one time owned the Palmer-Blair Insurance Agency Co. with which he merged into his agency, The Percel Agency, which was located in the Spitzer Building in downtown Toledo for many years.
He and his wife, Adelheid "Addie," who died in 1998, also owned and operated "The Pen Shop" in the Spitzer Arcade for many years.
Jim is survived by his son Phillip (Jane); two grandsons, Nicholas (Bridget) and Eric (Ashley); and three great-grandchildren: Kylin, Samuel, and Caroline.
Burial will be in Willow Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020