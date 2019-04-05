Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
2240 Castlewood Dr.
View Map
William F. "Bill" Boyle


William F. "Bill" Boyle
William F. "Bill" Boyle Obituary
William "Bill" F. Boyle

William F. "Bill" Boyle peacefully passed away surrounded by family at the age of 88 after battling Parkinson's. He grew up in the Delaware and Kress neighborhood of Toledo. He attended St. Ann Grade School, was a proud 1948 graduate of Central Catholic, and graduated from the University of Toledo in 1990 at the age of 60.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force with the rank of staff sergeant and served as a Russian interpreter. He returned to Toledo in 1952 and became a journeyman sheet metal worker until 1959 when he joined the Toledo Police Department and proudly served with his three brothers. Tragedy struck in December 1961 when his brother Walter was killed in the line of duty. Six months later Bill was also shot in the line of duty and lost his right eye. He retired from TPD on a disability in 1964.

An unsuccessful run for City Council in 1965 launched his political career. Bill was Executive Director of the Democratic party from 1967-1970 and was Chairman of the Democratic party from 1970-1984. At the same time, he owned TolTest (1976-1995). He was very active in the community and served on numerous boards, including the Ohio Board of Regents.

He loved Central Catholic football and would make the two-hour round trip twice a week to watch his grandsons play on the freshman, jv, and varsity teams. Bill was an avid golfer—had 5 holes-in-one including one in Ireland. He spent his retirement in the Irish Hills where he enjoyed fishing and rescuing dogs before it became popular.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Theresa Boyle (who immigrated from Ireland), brothers Michael, Vincent, Walter and Daniel "Dinny", brother-in-law Tom Taylor, sisters-in-law Joanne Boyle and Sandy Boyle, grandson Tim Boyle, great-grandson Luken Boyle, nephew Walter Boyle, and first wife Marjorie. Bill is survived by his five children: Mike (Teresa) Boyle, Kathy (John) Schwartz, Beth (Larry) Hancock, Pat (Julie) Boyle, and Kris (Paul) Dick; brother Regis, sisters Sheila Jennewine, Theresa (Bob) Eigensee, and Ann Taylor; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Sunday, April 7 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will begin at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr. on Monday, April 8 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. And a special thanks to Dr. Chris Bates for the many years serving as Bill's primary care doctor.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness (luken4kindness.org) or the Timothy P. Boyle Performing Arts Scholarship at Central Catholic High School.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
