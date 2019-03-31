William "Bill" F. Myers



William "Bill" F. Myers, 80, of Woodville, OH, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his Woodville Residence. He was born July 30, 1938 to William Franklin and Virginia Marie (Smith) Myers in Mount Pleasant MI. On August 9, 1958 he married Dewanna Lisk in Genoa. Bill and Dewanna raised 2 children and celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage before Dewanna passed in April of 2013. Bill worked as a supervisor first for the Dana Corporation and later retired from Jeep. During his retirement years he also worked as a driver for the local auto auction warehouse. He was a toy show enthusiast and a collector of diecast cars and Jeep memorabilia. In his free time, he enjoyed watching the gameshow channel, took immaculate care of his own lawn and was a devout Ohio State Buckeye Fan.



Bill is survived by his children: Stacie Wilburn of Genoa, Andy (Angie) Myers of Toledo, grandchildren: Samuel Wilburn of Genoa and Ava Myers of Toledo. In addition to his wife Dewanna, he was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law: Larry Wilburn.



At the family's request, Bill will be laid to rest in a private committal service at Westwood Cemetery in Woodville. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Woodville, OH is handling the arrangements. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019