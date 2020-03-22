|
William "Bill" F. Ward
On Monday, March 10, 2020, William "Bill" F. Ward passed away at the age of 82.
Bill was born on September 21, 1937, in Akron, Ohio, to James and Hazel (Scott) Ward. He attended Ohio State University for two years and then served his country in the United States Army. He finished his education at Kent State University where he received a retail management and economics degree in 1963.
Bill had two careers. He was a clothes buyer for the LaSalle department stores which eventually became part of Macy's. He also worked at the Lampson's department store before making a career change into the Heating and Air Conditioning field in 1975. In 1983, he opened his own company, Cherry Hill Heating and Air Conditioning, in Sylvania, Ohio, and operated the company until 1993 when it closed. He was known as a sincere, honest, and customer-focused businessman. Bill retired in 2000.
Bill had a passion for playing cards, boating, downhill skiing, and helping others. He was a regular Bridge player in the Toledo area and also enjoyed beating many friends and family in other card games (with a twinkle in his eye). He loved boating and fishing in the Dolphin, his 23-foot powerboat, on the Maumee River and Lake Erie. Bill brought his passion for boating into his volunteer work with the Toledo Power Squadron to teach safe boating classes to others. He eventually became a commander of the organization. Later in his life, Bill volunteered with Kairos Prison Ministry. Throughout his life, he loved helping friends and family when in need. Bill was also a member of the Sylvania Moose #1579, the Toledo Elks #59, and the American Legion Post 468 Joseph W. Diehn of Sylvania.
Bill is survived by his two children, Sherry Marcus and Keith Ward; four grandchildren: Sarah, Maya, and Edward Marcus, and Ian Cunningham-Ward; and sister, Martha Pelletier. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sara Ward and Mary Patrino; and his black lab friend, BJ.
Bill was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Sylvania, Ohio, where a memorial service will be held in the late Summer or early Fall. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020