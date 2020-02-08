|
William Forrest Light
Florence, SC William Forrest Light, 81, died Thursday, February 06, 2020, at Regency Hospital in Florence, SC.
Born December 1, 1938, in Toledo, OH, he was a son of the late Clyde Light and the late Emma Olson Light. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed as a security guard.
Survivors include two daughters, Emma Ives of Sumter, SC and Jessie Light of Manhattan, KS; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, William R. Light.
Services will be private. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter, SC is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2020