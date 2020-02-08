Home

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
William Forrest Light


1938 - 2020
William Forrest Light Obituary
William Forrest Light

Florence, SC William Forrest Light, 81, died Thursday, February 06, 2020, at Regency Hospital in Florence, SC.

Born December 1, 1938, in Toledo, OH, he was a son of the late Clyde Light and the late Emma Olson Light. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed as a security guard.

Survivors include two daughters, Emma Ives of Sumter, SC and Jessie Light of Manhattan, KS; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, William R. Light.

Services will be private. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter, SC is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2020
