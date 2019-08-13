|
William Francis Reno
Bill Reno, age 86, of Pemberville, OH, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee, OH. He was born on October 20, 1932 in Toledo, OH, to Elmer and Margaret (McDonnell) Reno. He would later serve his country in the United States Navy as a Sr. Chief Petty Officer in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. To this day he remains a very private, but proud veteran of his nations armed forces. Bill returned home and raised four children. He was a business owner having owned Reno's Pizza, Hofbrau House (Aka) "The Animal Shelter" and Graybeard Antiques, all in Pemberville. His memberships included; Pemberville Freedom Township American Legion Post #183 and the Pemberville Library. Bill was a very seasoned traveler having seen most of the world. He had many passions. Among them were; traveling, cooking, classical music, artwork, antiques, garage sales, golfing, storytelling and the Village of Pemberville of which he was very proud. He was a consummate Detroit sports fan, and especially enjoyed his Thursday Night Group, an evening that was spent at various restaurants with his friends. However, his greatest passion was his family, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his son, Tim (Melody) Reno of WA; daughters, Shelly (David Cain) Reno of Sylvania, Laurie White of Novi; grandchildren, Dustin (Lauren) Thomas, Nicole Giger, Ivey Darick, Deanne Reno, William Reno, Zachary Reno, Alex White, Elizabeth Reno, Kari Reno, Lindsey Thomas and Taylor Reno; numerous great-grandchildren; brother: Thomas (Joanne) Reno of MA and sister, Peggy Adkins of FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Gene Reno; granddaughter, Bridgett Glancy and sister, Mary Byersmith.
Family and friends will be received 10 am – 12 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH, with a Funeral Service conducted at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. James Budke, officiating. Interment will be in the Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Wood County Humane Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com
