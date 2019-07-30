|
|
William G. Kelley
Visitation for William G. Kelley who passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 will be held on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. from 3:00 p.m.-8:00p.m. where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday August 1st. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 10:00 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Central Catholic High School, or to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019