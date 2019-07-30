Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
William G. Kelley


1936 - 2019
William G. Kelley Obituary
William G. Kelley

Visitation for William G. Kelley who passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 will be held on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. from 3:00 p.m.-8:00p.m. where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday August 1st. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 10:00 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Central Catholic High School, or to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019
