Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
William G. Nekoranec


1931 - 2020
William G. Nekoranec Obituary
William G. Nekoranec

William G. Nekoranec, 88, or Oregon, Ohio, passed away on March 30, 2020, at Arbors of Oregon. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 4, 1931. Bill is a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Korea War and worked for Libbey Owens Ford before retiring.

Bill is survived by his step-son, Donald (Myrna) Smith; 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many many great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edith; brother, Andrew; step-children, Clarence (Kathy) Smith, John (Roberta) Nolan.

Per William's wishes, private funeral services were held. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
