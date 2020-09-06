1/1
William G. "Bill" Reynolds
1943 - 2020
William G. "Bill" Reynolds

William G. "Bill" Reynolds, 77 of Elmore, OH died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky, OH. He was born March 20, 1943 in Toledo, OH to the late Max and Leona (Schling) Reynolds. He was a 1961 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School. On April 29, 1991 he married the former Jennifer McLaughlin and she survives. Bill was a mechanic who owned Reynolds Marine Service from which he retired in 2001. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and sprint car racing. He most often could be found in his shop working on projects. Bill had a passion for his dogs and enjoyed spending his days with them by his side. He also felt very lucky to be able to spend time with his youngest granddaughter AnnaBeth and was able to celebrate her 1st birthday this past June. His favorite activity with her was to let her "drive" his wheelchair, even if that meant she spun him in circles while both of them smiled from ear to ear.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer of Elmore; children, Lisa (Jay) Hoover of The Villages, FL, Matthew (Julie) Reynolds of Oak Harbor, OH, Angie (Joe) Blatt of Oak Harbor, Brad (Danielle) Reynolds of Gibsonburg, OH, and Kathy Reynolds of Crawford, CO; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Barb (Dick) Bruntz of Elmore; 2 nieces; 3 great-nephews; and 1 great-niece.

Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. John's United Church of Christ, Stein Hospice, or the family of Officer Anthony Dia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel Elmore Chapel
