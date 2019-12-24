|
William G. "Bill" Thomas
William G. "Bill" Thomas, age 78, of Toledo, passed away December 21, 2019 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 30, 1941 in Zaleski, OH to Wilbur and Madaline (Wiseman) Thomas. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed with New York Central as a Conductor. Bill was a talented craftsman who also enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry.
Bill is survived by his wife, Linda Dodd; children, Brett (Lori) Thomas, Matthew (Jennifer) Thomas, Mistie (Mike) Chozinski and Darin (Janine) Thomas; grandchildren, Joey, Dakota, Connor, Madeline and Chase; siblings, Peg (Jake) Potts, Sue Conger and Todd Thomas; step-children, Veronica (George) Young and David (Anne) Dodd, Jr.
The family will receive guests, Friday, December 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg.
To leave a special message for Bill's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019