William Gene "Bill" Blankenship
William Gene "Bill" Blankenship of Loveland, Ohio.
Husband of the late Bobbie Jean Blankenship (Nee Jackson). Loving father and father-in-law of Buddy and Christy Blankenship, Belinda and Tom Simmons. Devoted Grandfather of Brittany (Josh) Lane, Jessie (Taylor) Bulson, Benjamin Simmons, Bailey Blankenship, Spencer Blankenship, and Rory Blankenship. Great Grandfather of Nobalee Lane, Jocelyn Lane, and two very special Great grandchildren to be. Thursday May 9, 2019 age 80. Friends will be received at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland Friday May 17, 2019 5:00pm to 7:00pm, where a service will be held at 7:00pm. Graveside Service will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 11:00am at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Toledo, Ohio. Family request that memorial contributions in memory of Bill be directed to the Loveland Park Baptist Church c/o the Furnace Fund, 2280 Lilac St Loveland, Ohio 45140. To leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in The Blade from May 14 to May 15, 2019