|
|
William Gene Bowerman
William (Papa) Gene Bowerman, 80, passed away on September 14th, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. William was born to Morris and Mabel (Seem) Bowerman in Bowling Green, Ohio on November 23rd, 1938. He graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1956 and later attended Bowling Green State University. William proudly served in the United States Army at Dugway Proving Ground in Dugway, Utah between the years of 1961-1963. After the military, he was employed by General Mills in 1964, where he worked as a Lab Technician and Ingredients Specialist in their Quality Control Lab for over 30 Years and retired in 1994. He was a devoted husband to Judith (Sumner) and father to Virginia (Christopher) Pacer and Rebecca (Matthew) Terry.
Papa found joy in the simplest things in life...enjoying a good meal, spending time with his family and friends, or loving on his pets. He was most known for his quick wit, genuine personality, big heart, and the art of making people laugh. He never shied away from playing a hand or two of UNO at a moment's notice or sharing a Chocolate Hot Fudge Sundae at Mister Freeze with all who would join him. He loved catching up on life, especially with his siblings, nieces, nephews, and their families.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judith (Sumner); and daughters, Virginia (Christopher) Pacer and Rebecca (Matthew) Terry; Sisters, Beverly Peterson and Vicki Bowerman; and his grandchildren, Benjamin Pacer, Michael Pacer, Jackson Terry and Mia Terry.
We would like to acknowledge the wonderful in-home care provided by Hospice of NW Ohio. William and his entire family received the best of care and loving support. We would also like to especially thank his niece, Jennifer McCarthy, for the incredible care and support she provided us during his final days.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am- 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Sujkowski- Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio with a memorial service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you make a donation on his behalf to either Hospice of NWO or the Rossford United Methodist Church.
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019