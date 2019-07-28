|
William George Kelley
Bill has traveled through this world with love, joy and acceptance. Now he has reached a far better place. He peacefully passed away on July 27, 2019, encircled by members of his loving family.
William George Kelley was born on June 18, 1936 to Harold and Dorothy (McCarty) Kelley in the Trilby area of Toledo. He graduated from Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Central Catholic High School, class of '56. Being the true Irishman, he has kept friends to this day from his school years. At Central he was an alumni volunteer and a member of the Irish Legacy Guild.
Bill was a 3rd degree member of the Bishop Hoffman K of C 807 and a member of the West Toledo K of C Assembly 3122. He had been a member of the Corda Club and it was on one of their bus trips to Notre Dame that he met his one true love, Mary Ann Steinbauer. They were married in 1976 and true to their meeting place they were the greatest of Notre Dame fans. They traveled in the United States, Ireland and Tokyo to cheer the Irish on. Every fall for many years, trips to South Bend were a must. He worked at the Main Post Office as a mail handler, was a member of their union and retired in 1996.
It would be good if everyone could have an Uncle Bill. The lucky ones who did were 12 nieces and nephews, 19 great-nieces and nephews, 12 great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Louis Steinbauer; 1 niece and 1 great-niece.
Bill loved his Catholic faith, he grew up a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and after he and Mary Ann were married he joined Our Lady of Perpetual Help. You could always count on him being one of the first into church and one of the last to leave. He had to talk to his friends.
Left with great memories to share are his wife, Mary Ann Kelley; sisters, Sue (Dale) Badyna and Kitty (Mike) Metzger and sister-in-law, Joanne Steinbauer.
Funeral services are pending, arrangements are being handled by the Coyle Funeral Home.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019