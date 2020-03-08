|
|
William George Lyons
William George Lyons, passed away peacefully in his sleep March 1, 2020. Bill was born September 30, 1933 in Toledo to George and Marie Lyons. He was a US Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War. Bill taught and coached with Maumee Public Schools for more than 36 years. He was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Society, lifetime member of the Golden Panther Club and Varsity BG Club. Bill was an avid Ohio State Football fan.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 53 years, Jeanne; sister, Lois Sieler and brother, Robert Lyons. He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie J. Waterfield; son, Robert Lyons, granddaughter, Maralissa Waterfield. He will be greatly missed by his nephew, Scott Sieler and niece, Lynette Sieler; brother-in-law, John (Linda) Williams; good family friends, Mary Ellen Sieler, Patricia Donbrosky and Stephen Franklin; and beloved pets "Sunny" and "Tippy."
Per Bill's wishes no services will be held.
The family requests memorials be made to: The Toledo Area Humane Society.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020