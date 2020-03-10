|
(News story) William George Lyons, a longtime Maumee City Schools teacher and football coach who was a Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War era, died March 1 at his Maumee home. He was 86.
He had kidney problems and died in his sleep, his nephew, Scott Sieler, said.
Mr. Lyons retired about 1994 from Maumee City Schools after about 36 years. He taught drivers' education and health for about 22 years at Maumee High School and then was a roving instructor at Maumee elementary schools for about 14 years.
He also coached football at the high school for several years in the 1970s.
His professional memberships included the National Retired Teachers Association.
"He was passionate about coaching... His was tough but fair," his nephew said. "...He was just a friendly guy. He would help anybody out... Many people mentioned that his advice helped them go on with their lives."
Said Tuffy Reason, a lifetime friend: "He was an outstanding athlete, had a great composure, and was very competitive. He was also a very loyal friend."
In retirement, Mr. Lyons lived in South Toledo and then in Maumee, collecting Maumee memorabilia that he eventually donated to the Wolcott Heritage Center in Maumee.
Mr. Lyons was born Sept. 30, 1933 in Toledo to Marie and George Lyons.
In 1951, he graduated from Woodward High School, where he played varsity football.
Mr. Lyons then went to Bowling Green State University on a football scholarship for two years before volunteering for the Marine Corps in early 1953.
He went through platoon leaders' training at Parris Island, S.C., and upon graduation was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He then played football for the Marine Corp during the Korean War and later earned his honorable discharge in 1956.
After being discharged, Mr. Lyons resumed his studies at BGSU, where he continued to play football until his graduation in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in education.
Later that year, he hired on at Mumee City Schools.
In his free time, Mr. Lyons liked to play handball in his earlier years.
In his later years, he enjoyed walking his dog and collecting baseball cards. He was also an avid Ohio State football fan.
He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Golden Panther Booster Club, and Varsity BG Club.
Mr. Lyons was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jeanne; and two siblings.
Surviving are his daughter, Bonnie Waterfield; son, Robert Lyons; and a granddaughter.
There will be no services per his wishes.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Area Humane Society.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2020