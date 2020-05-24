William "Gus" Gustafson
William "Gus" Gustafson

William "Gus" Gustafson lost his fight with cancer at Ebeid Hospice Center on May 8, 2020. Gus was born November 7, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Anna and Phil Gustafson. He spent 17 years in his beloved Hawaii where he worked for Sunrise Cruises in Honolulu, Oahu. He was also involved with Big Brothers of Oahu, where he received many Mentorship Awards. Gus spent his last years in sales doing home shows all over the country. He was called the Rock Star of Sales by Colleagues. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time at the lake having bonfires with friends. Gus was an avid animal lover and enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Marley.

Gus was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Phi;' sister, Dorothy (Lyle) Bernhagen; nephew, Brad Bernhagen and his son, Steven. He is survived by his sister, Greta Hollabaugh; brother, Philip; brother-in-law, Mitch Veller; nephew, Ray Hollabaugh; nieces, Vicky Peckham, Patti Largent; great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the nurses of the Ebeid Hospice Center of FLower Hospital for his care.

Memorial tributes may be directed to Ebeid Hospice Center, American Cancer Society or the Toledo Humane Society. As per Gus's wishes, services will be private.


Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Met Gus about 25 years ago. Some age difference but we hit it off. He and my sister in law would come and visit once we moved from Ohio to Wisconsin. He was a gas! Always enjoyed his company. His friends from Stone Lake, Wi. Gary and Tracey Aultman. Rest easy.
Gary
Friend
