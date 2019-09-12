|
|
William "Bill" H. Arnold
On July 21, 2019, William (Bill) H. Arnold died in Maryville, TN, at the age of 73.
Bill was born and raised in Toledo, OH, to Xavier and Helen (Schmidt) Arnold.
He was fond of his years growing up in Trilby, specifically St. Clement's Court, where he attended St. Clement's Grade School and Whitmer High School.
Bill proudly served his country as a US Navy Seabee. He later was known for his talents and hard work in the construction trades. Family gatherings were important to him. He was a friend to many.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Helen, Raymond, Bernard, Susanne, Jane and Josephine. He is survived by siblings, Catherine and Robert and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00am at the St. Joseph Cemetery on Ravine Rd. in Sylvania, OH. Fr. Dan Zak officiating. Family and friends are invited.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 12, 2019