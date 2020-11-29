1/1
William H. Atterson
1930 - 2020
William H. Atterson

7/18/1930 - 11/25/2020

William H. Atterson, 90, was born in Clark Range, Tennessee. He departed peacefully on November 25, 2020. At the age of 17, Mr. Atterson enlisted in U.S. Army as a paratrooper, 11th Airborne and was stationed in Occupied Japan. His career included employment at Magnet Mills, Clinton, TN and also the Miami Children's Center, Maumee, Ohio, retiring in 1986 and moving to Tennessee. Mr. Atterson has been a resident of Florida since 1999.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Florence Atterson and his brother, James.

Mr. Atterson will be most sadly missed by his loving wife, Luann of 52 years; sons, William H (wife Lucretia) and Christopher; his brothers, Walter B. Atterson and Harvey Lee Atterson; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Please sign Mr. Atterson's guest register on brewerfuneral.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
