William H Venable
William H. Venable, age 85, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. The son of Woodrow and Nannie Bullen, he was born April 25, 1935 in Tazewell, TN. In 1942 he moved to Monroe, MI and was a 1954 graduate of Monroe High School. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Army as a paratrooper where he also worked in communications. In 1958 William joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Willow Run, MI, Newfoundland, Canada and Augsburg, Germany. William married the love of his life Diane Harambosich, in 1958. After his honorable discharge, he worked in the emerging field of information technology. In 1975, William formed VEN-ABLE Business Forms here in Toledo, operating successfully for 25 years and eventually retired in 2000. He enjoyed golfing but found his true love in the lives of his children. He was involved in their activities and rarely missed their events.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Lee Heid of Luna Pier, MI, Bill Venable II of Florence, KY, David Venable of Sylvania, Jason Venable of Sylvania; 10 grandchildren; and a brother, Dennis Bullen. William was preceded in death by his siblings, Eulah Buchanan, Lucille Mountain, Pauline Bussell. Tom Venable, Etta Jean Pierce Cronowett and Avonalle Collins.
There will be no visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements were handled through Walker Funeral Homes. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
William H. Venable, age 85, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. The son of Woodrow and Nannie Bullen, he was born April 25, 1935 in Tazewell, TN. In 1942 he moved to Monroe, MI and was a 1954 graduate of Monroe High School. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Army as a paratrooper where he also worked in communications. In 1958 William joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Willow Run, MI, Newfoundland, Canada and Augsburg, Germany. William married the love of his life Diane Harambosich, in 1958. After his honorable discharge, he worked in the emerging field of information technology. In 1975, William formed VEN-ABLE Business Forms here in Toledo, operating successfully for 25 years and eventually retired in 2000. He enjoyed golfing but found his true love in the lives of his children. He was involved in their activities and rarely missed their events.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Lee Heid of Luna Pier, MI, Bill Venable II of Florence, KY, David Venable of Sylvania, Jason Venable of Sylvania; 10 grandchildren; and a brother, Dennis Bullen. William was preceded in death by his siblings, Eulah Buchanan, Lucille Mountain, Pauline Bussell. Tom Venable, Etta Jean Pierce Cronowett and Avonalle Collins.
There will be no visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements were handled through Walker Funeral Homes. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.