William "Bill" Haupricht
Suttons Bay – William R. Haupricht, 68, of Suttons Bay, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Munson Hospice House with his family at his side.
Bill was born to Raymond W. Haupricht and Helen Jane (McCutchan) Haupricht. He had an easy going, original and irresistible charm, with a great sense of humor and always had a good story to tell. It was hard not to love him.
He graduated from the University of Toledo and worked for Johns Manville in Sales and Marketing for 30 years. Bill finished his career in the fly-fishing department at Bass Pro Shop. He loved fishing, woodworking, and his family.
You want to talk sports; he was your man. Professional auto racing, Big Ten and Notre Dame being his favorites. And if you want to talk politics – you'd better be Republican!
Bill was also a long time member of the Elks and was a true Rotarian; being president of the Maumee Rotary and assistant to two district governors in N.W. Ohio. He was proud and happy to have achieved his goal to move to Northern Michigan.
Bill is survived by his wife, Beth (Shuman-Kuebler) who will miss him daily and forever; his siblings, Julie (Joe) Ziegler; and their children, Matthew and Allison and Gary (Nancy) Haupricht; and their son Jason.
A celebration of his life (we all have our own Billy stories), being scheduled later in the year, with hopes of an early autumn.
Please share condolences and memories with Bill's family at www.martinson.info.
Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leelanau.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020