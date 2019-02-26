Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
William Henry Lewis Obituary
William Henry Lewis

William Henry Lewis, 61, passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 due to complications of Diabetes. He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Nickolas) Bilahuk; grandsons, Ryan and Keegan Hays; mother, Patricia Lewis; brother, Steven (Pat Krause) and Wilbur Lewis; sisters, Victoria (John) Favors Tina (Ronald) Cochran; 2 sisters in law, 1 brother in law and families; special friends Jennifer and Ron Doore and lifelong friend, David Richards.

Friends are invited to visit after 11:00am Saturday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue where funeral services will commence at 1:00pm. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences for William's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
