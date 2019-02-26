|
|
William Henry Lewis
William Henry Lewis, 61, passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 due to complications of Diabetes. He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Nickolas) Bilahuk; grandsons, Ryan and Keegan Hays; mother, Patricia Lewis; brother, Steven (Pat Krause) and Wilbur Lewis; sisters, Victoria (John) Favors Tina (Ronald) Cochran; 2 sisters in law, 1 brother in law and families; special friends Jennifer and Ron Doore and lifelong friend, David Richards.
Friends are invited to visit after 11:00am Saturday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue where funeral services will commence at 1:00pm. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences for William's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019