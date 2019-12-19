Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
William Henry Ruetz


1933 - 2019
William Henry Ruetz Obituary
William Henry Ruetz

William H. Ruetz, 86, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home. Bill was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 5, 1933 to Arthur and Freda (Sallows) Ruetz. On April 17, 1954, he married Annette Sleighton and she preceded him in death January 30, 2005. On October 18, 2008 he married Alice Friend. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed with Libbey Owens Ford for 38 years, retiring in 1992. Bill enjoyed walking at the Woodville Mall and throughout East and Downtown Toledo. He was a member of Hopewell Wesleyan Church and volunteered many years at the former Good Shepherd Catholic Church. His true passion was spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Mark (Peggy) Ruetz, Keith (Donna) Ruetz, and Kim Purtee (Ray Bischoff; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Jenkins; brothers, Ralph (Darlene) Ruetz, and Roy (Kathleen) Ruetz. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Annette Ruetz; son, William Ruetz Jr., and siblings, Mary, Rosetta, Yvonne, Emma, Velma, Carol, Arthur, Robert, and Charlie.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the of Northwest Ohio or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019
