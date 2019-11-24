Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
William "Bill" Herzog III


1953 - 2019
William "Bill" Herzog III Obituary
William "Bill" Herzog, III

William "Bill" Herzog, 66, of Toledo, passed away peacefully in his home on November 19, 2019. Bill was born on January 28, 1953, to William Herzog, Jr. and Mary Ellen (Gedert) Herzog. He was the oldest of three sons.

After graduating from Macomber High School, Bill worked at Reichert Stamping for over 27 years, until they closed in 2004. He finished his career working at Glassline Corporation in Perrysburg, until his retirement in August 2018.

Bill is survived by his children, Eric (Angie Gill) Herzog and William (Devon Stewart) Herzog, IV; their mother, Lynn Herzog; grandchildren, Ericca, Amber, and William V Herzog; his brothers, Michael and Jeffery (Karen) Herzog; his parents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Per Bill's request, there will be no services. Coyle Funeral Home is caring for the family. Please leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
