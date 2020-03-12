|
|
William "Bill" Hitchins
William "Bill" Hitchins passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Bill was a World War II veteran, having served in the Navy in the South Pacific as a Seaman Second Class on the escort aircraft carrier USS Badoeng Strait earning the Victory and American Area Campaign medals. He received a B.S. from the University of Toledo in Business Administration and was the Manager of Central Services there for many years. Bill never met a stranger and was a kind, simple man who loved life. He was a 33rd degree Mason, a past master and also a member of the Scottish Rite. He served for many years in the Lotus Lodge.
Bill was a long-time member of Monroe Street Methodist Church where he coached and played basketball. Most recently he was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He loved to play golf, especially at Ottawa Park where the par 5, #4 was his favorite hole.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, JoAnn B. (Cope) Hitchins; and is survived by his son, Mark (Ellen); and daughter Laura Pryor (Tony Kirkwood); 3 grandchildren, Natasha West (Jason), Ciara Pryor (Nate), and Germaine Pryor (Simone); and 7 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Linda Wotring and all of the staff at the Wotring Home for making the last year of Bill's life so comfortable and safe.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4030 Douglas Road, Toledo, OH.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 12, 2020