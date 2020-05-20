William "Coty" Hurst
William "Coty" Hurst, 80, of Holland, OH passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at UTMC. He was born on October 16, 1939 in Tazewell, TN to Estil and Minnie (Brookes) Hurst.
His family moved to South Toledo when he was five. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1957. After high school, Coty enlisted in the Marines, serving his country for two years before being honorably discharged. He then worked as a mechanic at Early's Marathon. Coty decided to become a business owner and opened Hurst Landscape in 1964 with one mower and one truck. He went on to grow his business and was recognized multiple times in the Toledo Blade and area newspapers for his accomplishments. He retired in 2004 and began traveling the country in his motorhome with his loving wife, Sandy. He enjoyed golfing, fishing trips, and spending time with friends and family.
Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra (Barnes) Hurst; sons, Ronald (Kathy) and Robert (Andrea Iman); grandchildren, Brittny, Bradly, Blake, Dylan, Jake, Rebecca, and Elizabeth; siblings, Betty (Cliff) Peth, Bill, and Estil Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
Coty was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy; and sister-in-law, Barbara Hurst.
Due to the current circumstances services for Coty will be private. He will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.
Donations in Coty's honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Cherry Street Mission.
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.