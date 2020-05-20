William "Coty" Hurst
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Coty" Hurst

William "Coty" Hurst, 80, of Holland, OH passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at UTMC. He was born on October 16, 1939 in Tazewell, TN to Estil and Minnie (Brookes) Hurst.

His family moved to South Toledo when he was five. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1957. After high school, Coty enlisted in the Marines, serving his country for two years before being honorably discharged. He then worked as a mechanic at Early's Marathon. Coty decided to become a business owner and opened Hurst Landscape in 1964 with one mower and one truck. He went on to grow his business and was recognized multiple times in the Toledo Blade and area newspapers for his accomplishments. He retired in 2004 and began traveling the country in his motorhome with his loving wife, Sandy. He enjoyed golfing, fishing trips, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra (Barnes) Hurst; sons, Ronald (Kathy) and Robert (Andrea Iman); grandchildren, Brittny, Bradly, Blake, Dylan, Jake, Rebecca, and Elizabeth; siblings, Betty (Cliff) Peth, Bill, and Estil Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

Coty was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy; and sister-in-law, Barbara Hurst.

Due to the current circumstances services for Coty will be private. He will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.

Donations in Coty's honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Cherry Street Mission.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900). To share memories and condolences with Coty's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved