William I. Touran January 19, 1925 - April 18, 2020 William (Bill) Touran died peacefully with his daughter by his side. He was the only child born to Jack Silverman and Helen Feldman in Detroit, Michigan. Bill's first and only love was Eva Salzman from Toledo, Ohio, whom he married in 1946. Bill and Eva had two children, Dr. Neal R. Touran who died unexpectedly in 2012 and Jan Touran Jester who lives with her husband, Robert in West Linn, Oregon. Bill has left a legacy of 4 exceptional grandchildren, the children of his son, Neal and wife, Dr. Suzanne Wehrenberg. Kathryn Elizabeth Touran (Pedro), Nicholas William Touran (Laura), Mary Baxter Brownie (Jeremy) and Jack Phillip Touran. Bill was a proud Marine who survived Okinawa in WWII and was later stationed in China. He was an avid reader of history and lover of art and literature. Bill had an unwavering loyalty to Michigan Sports, especially the Wolverines. Bill was described as a gentleman and a prince. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a personal gift of kindess in his memory. Burial TBA at Riverview Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.