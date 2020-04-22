William I. Touran
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William I. Touran January 19, 1925 - April 18, 2020 William (Bill) Touran died peacefully with his daughter by his side. He was the only child born to Jack Silverman and Helen Feldman in Detroit, Michigan. Bill's first and only love was Eva Salzman from Toledo, Ohio, whom he married in 1946. Bill and Eva had two children, Dr. Neal R. Touran who died unexpectedly in 2012 and Jan Touran Jester who lives with her husband, Robert in West Linn, Oregon. Bill has left a legacy of 4 exceptional grandchildren, the children of his son, Neal and wife, Dr. Suzanne Wehrenberg. Kathryn Elizabeth Touran (Pedro), Nicholas William Touran (Laura), Mary Baxter Brownie (Jeremy) and Jack Phillip Touran. Bill was a proud Marine who survived Okinawa in WWII and was later stationed in China. He was an avid reader of history and lover of art and literature. Bill had an unwavering loyalty to Michigan Sports, especially the Wolverines. Bill was described as a gentleman and a prince. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a personal gift of kindess in his memory. Burial TBA at Riverview Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
My sympathy on the loss of your dad, Jan. He was a very nice guy and was a good friend to my mom. Sorry for your loss.
Fran Weinblatt
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved