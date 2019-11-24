|
|
William J. Albring
William J. Albring, 84, died November 15, 2019. A born salesman, he made friends everywhere. He never missed a party- and often was the host- loving a good joke, a strong martini, a fine cigar, and all desserts. Bill was also born with a soft heart for animals. In recent years, he savored time at his Bird Lake Cottage. A graduate of Ottawa Hills High School, he attended Ohio State University. He was the founder of City Dust Control, an industrial laundry now run by his son, William Albring Jr.
Predeceased by parents, Harlan and Hazel Albring, He is survived by Diane (Whipple) Albring, his wife of 59 years; son, Bill and daughter-in-law, Leslie Albring; grandchildren, Alexander and Riley, and brothers, James and Robert Albring. Many thanks to John Waidelich for faithful friendship.
A lunch buffet will be served at Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd., November 29, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. Services at 4:30 p.m.
Please view and Sign Mr. Albrings condolence page at:
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019