William J. "Bill" Cox
1928 - 2020
William "Bill" J. Cox

12/10/1928 - 07/11/2020

William "Bill" J. Cox, 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 10, 1928, to Tom C. and Eunice L. (Pheils) Cox. Bill graduated from Waite High School in 1946.

Bill honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1948. When he returned home he attended DeForest Tech School, graduating in 1950 and worked at Toledo Edison for 39 years. He was a Masonic member for over 50 years. Bill enjoyed traveling, reading, collecting air guns, classic automobiles and motorcycles.

Bill is survived by his wife, Karen Woods-Cox; daughter, Kimberly (John) Hewett; sons, Bruce (Dawn) Cox and Tom Cox; step daughter, Lori (Murray) Gordon; step daughter-in-law, Andrea Woods; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren; brother, Don (Sue) Cox; sister-in-law, LuAnn Cox; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agnes (Myles) Cox; brother, Robert Cox; stepson, David Woods.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care provided during Bill's stay at Kingston Residence of Sylvania and the services of Promedica Hospice.

Due to Covid-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic, a small private ceremony will be held at Lake Township Cemetery on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Promedica Hospice or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121).

www.witzlershankfh.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
