William J. Johnson Jr. (Bill) age 71, passed away peacefully July 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo surrounded by family. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to William J. Johnson Sr. and Verda (Penny) Sidell on March 4, 1948. Bill graduated from St. Mary's High School in Assumption where he met the love of his life and the only one that would put up with him for 49 years, Patricia Pinkelman. After high school, Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy Seabees in Vietnam and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba receiving the Navy Combat V Medal.



Bill was a self-employed plumbing and heating contractor for over 45 years. He was known for helping customers all hours of the day or night without a second thought. As an avid gardener, Bill was known for his "green" thumb and saying, "come over and pick what you want." He was a serious euchre player, wine maker and enjoyed a good margarita with friends at Loma Linda's. His love of music included John Denver, the Mamas and Papas, Peter, Paul and Mary, the New Christy Minstrels among others. He loved listening to his 7 inch reels or cassettes on a Sunday instilling a love of music in his children and grandchildren.



Bill was an active member of Marygrove's Holy Name Society, where for over 30 years he participated, organized and fried fish for the Lenten Fish Fry's. Bill's hush puppies and wine in the back, also known to many as "Papa Willie's Fun Juice" were famous.



Service to others was paramount in Bill's life. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans, Assumption; American Legion, Swanton; VFW, Wauseon and Fulton County United Veterans.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 49 years, Patricia (Pinkelman) and his children, Kathryn Johnson, Jennifer (Tom) Worline and Jacob (Andrea) Johnson. His 10 grandchildren: Addy, Macey, Jack, Corey, Sam, Will, James, Leah, Luke and Dan. His siblings: Charlie (Liz), Cathy, Vickie (Mark), Becky (Rich), John, Denise (Nathan), Paul (Donna), Pete (Ann), Beth, Carolyn (Cameron), Mary and Barbie (Tim). He was preceded in death by his sister, Ginny. He was known as Uncle Bill to 39 nieces and nephews and 29 great nieces and nephews.



If you saw Bill and would say "It's good to see you" his response would be "Well I'd rather be seen than viewed." That being said in keeping with Bill's wishes a gathering of family and friends to share stories, laughs and remember Bill from will be held Monday, July 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church at Marygrove, 1750 N. Raab Rd., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at Marygrove Cemetery.



Donations can be made to the family which will be given to charities of their choice.



