The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5373 Main St.
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Nowak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Nowak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Nowak Obituary
William J. Nowak

Bill went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2019. Bill was an honest, multi-talented, self made man. His passion was racing. He built his race cars from the ground up. Bill spent his summer weekends at Milan Dragway. He enjoyed watching dirt track racing at Oakshade. He was always in his pole barn building or fixing something. Bill loved his 5 acres of land. He did all of his home maintenance and built and programmed all of his computers. He was always a phone call away from helping anyone and never asked for anything in return.

Bill's other interests were R/C flying, 1/8 scale car track racing, archery, rollerblading and biking. He was a member of Weak Signals, Flying Tigers, and Black Sheep. Bill worked for the City of Toledo maintenance garage as a service tech and retired as supervisor of vehicle maintenance at the police garage. Bill was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.

Bill was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, Donna (Smolinski) Nowak; sister, Susie Kandik; brother-in-law and best friend, Joe Kandik; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mom and step-dad, Lottie and Walter Jozwiak; Aunt Irene and Uncle Chet; and Aunt Betty.

Special thanks to Michelle and Brian for all of their help and support.

The family will receive friends from 4-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St. Sylvania, OH 43560. Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to a . Condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now