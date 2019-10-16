|
|
William J. Nowak
Bill went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2019. Bill was an honest, multi-talented, self made man. His passion was racing. He built his race cars from the ground up. Bill spent his summer weekends at Milan Dragway. He enjoyed watching dirt track racing at Oakshade. He was always in his pole barn building or fixing something. Bill loved his 5 acres of land. He did all of his home maintenance and built and programmed all of his computers. He was always a phone call away from helping anyone and never asked for anything in return.
Bill's other interests were R/C flying, 1/8 scale car track racing, archery, rollerblading and biking. He was a member of Weak Signals, Flying Tigers, and Black Sheep. Bill worked for the City of Toledo maintenance garage as a service tech and retired as supervisor of vehicle maintenance at the police garage. Bill was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.
Bill was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, Donna (Smolinski) Nowak; sister, Susie Kandik; brother-in-law and best friend, Joe Kandik; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mom and step-dad, Lottie and Walter Jozwiak; Aunt Irene and Uncle Chet; and Aunt Betty.
Special thanks to Michelle and Brian for all of their help and support.
The family will receive friends from 4-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St. Sylvania, OH 43560. Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to a . Condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019