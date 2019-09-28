|
(News story) William J. O'Keefe, a pharmacist turned magician, died at his Toledo home Wednesday. He was 81.
He had several health issues including cardiovascular and pulmonary, his wife of 34 years, Mary O'Keefe, said.
Mr. O'Keefe retired in 2004 as a retail pharmacist at Walgreens at Reynolds Road and Glendale Avenue, after 50 years in retail pharmacy in the Toledo area.
A past president of the Toledo Academy of Pharmacy, he was also an adjunct professor at the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy in the 1980s and 1990s, his wife said.
In retirement, Mr. O'Keefe pursued his true passion in life - magic, an interest he had since childhood, his wife said. He self-taught himself the basics of magic and then sought out to learn from professionals, Mrs. O'Keefe said.
He was a member of the Society of American Magicians and the Toledo Society of Magicians Ring 68 of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
"Bill was very influential in my career as a professional magician. He was my mentor. He knew things. He had insights into the audience and people management. He was very adept at reading the audience. And he was also a good performer... He had a great gift of magic," Pattrick Przysiecki, a longtime friend and a fellow magician, said, adding that Mr. O'Keefe did not perform for money, but did perform for the community.
Mrs. O'Keefe she said her husband especially loved doing impromptu magic for children at family events.
"For many years, he was a professional pharmacist, working in drug stores. That was a big responsibility. Learning magic [on the other hand] was a complete fun thing that he had been looking forward to, something he always wanted to do in retirement," she said.
"It was really fun watching kids react to his magic. They were always easy for him to impress," she said.
Mr. O'Keefe was born Sept. 19, 1938 in Cincinnati to Lorraine and William O'Keefe.
In 1956, he graduated from Hughes High School in Cincinnati and then attended he University of Cincinnati for a year before volunteering in the Navy. He then served stateside as a medical and hospital corpsman.
Upon his honorable discharge, he used his GI Bill to finish college, graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor's of science degree in pharmacy.
Besides magic, in his free time, Mr. O'Keefe enjoyed fishing in northern Michigan and watching sports on television. He was a Cincinnati Bengals fan.
Mr. O'Keefe was a member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, where he was a Eucharistic minister.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann O'Keefe, and son, Andrew O'Keefe.
Surviving are his wife, Mary O'Keefe; daughter, Kathleen Yaros; son, Timothy O'Keefe; brother John O'Keefe; stepdaughter, Laura Neal; stepsons, Steven Wells and David Wells; two grandsons; and four step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Coyle Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the mortuary, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.
The family suggests tributes to the church or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mike SIgov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 28, 2019